Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 983.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,047,488 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $142,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,422 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,457,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of A opened at $138.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Further Reading

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