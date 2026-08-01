Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $400.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $265.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.61 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 38.36%. Qualcomm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here