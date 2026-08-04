Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.17 Million in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,950 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 170.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mosaic Stock Down 1.3%

MOS opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

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About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

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