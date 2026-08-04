Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.24 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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