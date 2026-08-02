Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.75 Million in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock worth $384,282,000 after buying an additional 440,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,168,000.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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