Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,780 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of Avis Budget Group worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 214 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Susquehanna upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $132.75.

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Key Headlines Impacting Avis Budget Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Avis Budget Group this week:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $847.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Avis Budget Group's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company's roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

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