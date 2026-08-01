Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,214 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,622,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,709,734,000 after buying an additional 184,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,141,948,000 after buying an additional 142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $912,562,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:ITW opened at $287.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.82 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 19.39%.Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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