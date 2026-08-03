Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,482 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after buying an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after acquiring an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $64.95 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 2.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Report on RKLB

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Largest-ever contract reinforces defense growth. Rocket Lab’s $266 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force covers at least 12 suborbital missile-defense launches from Alaska, with options for additional missions. The award provides meaningful backlog visibility and strengthens Rocket Lab’s role in national-security launch programs. Rocket Lab Just Won Its Biggest-Ever Contract

Rocket Lab’s $266 million agreement with the U.S. Space Force covers at least 12 suborbital missile-defense launches from Alaska, with options for additional missions. The award provides meaningful backlog visibility and strengthens Rocket Lab’s role in national-security launch programs. Positive Sentiment: Additional government opportunity could generate future orders. Rocket Lab was selected alongside 14 vendors for a $981 million Space Force indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity program running through July 2032. The arrangement does not guarantee the full amount, but it gives the company access to future test, evaluation and training task orders. Space Force IDIQ Contract Opens Pentagon Opportunity

Rocket Lab was selected alongside 14 vendors for a $981 million Space Force indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity program running through July 2032. The arrangement does not guarantee the full amount, but it gives the company access to future test, evaluation and training task orders. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch demand continues to build. Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS ordered three additional dedicated Electron missions, bringing its planned Rocket Lab launches to 18. The deal expands a repeat-customer relationship and supports continued backlog growth for Electron. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS

Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS ordered three additional dedicated Electron missions, bringing its planned Rocket Lab launches to 18. The deal expands a repeat-customer relationship and supports continued backlog growth for Electron. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing longer-term catalysts against execution risk. Recent commentary highlights defense contracts, space systems and progress toward the Neutron rocket as potential growth engines. However, analyst targets and bullish media forecasts are opinions rather than new company guidance, and Rocket Lab remains unprofitable.

Recent commentary highlights defense contracts, space systems and progress toward the Neutron rocket as potential growth engines. However, analyst targets and bullish media forecasts are opinions rather than new company guidance, and Rocket Lab remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and technical weakness remain overhangs. Reported insider activity shows sales without purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by executives. The stock also remains far below its $151.00 one-year high, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and trades at a negative P/E, underscoring valuation and volatility risks. Rocket Lab Analyst Ratings and Launch Milestones

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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