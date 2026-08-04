Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Immunome as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Immunome alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunome by 66.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Immunome by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Up 1.1%

Immunome stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Max Rosett sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,094.51. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 1,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 472,142 shares of company stock worth $10,262,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Immunome, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immunome wasn't on the list.

While Immunome currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here