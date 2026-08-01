Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 223.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Gas from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Southwest Gas from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:SWX opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $94.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $585.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.170-4.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation NYSE: SWX is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company's core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation's larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

See Also

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