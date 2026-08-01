Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.45.

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Key Headlines Impacting FormFactor

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of $0.82 , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. FormFactor's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FormFactor reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 31.9% year over year to $258.24 million, exceeding expectations of $240 million. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. FormFactor Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Management projected third-quarter EPS of $0.77–$0.95 and revenue of $260 million–$280 million, both above analyst consensus. The outlook reflects continued strength in high-bandwidth memory and AI-related demand, plus a systems recovery. Positive Sentiment: The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. FormFactor Q3 Forecast and Farmers Branch Ramp

The company cited record profitability, accelerating AI and high-performance-computing demand, capacity expansion, and a planned Farmers Branch facility ramp beginning in the fourth quarter. These developments could support longer-term growth if demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. FormFactor Q2 Review

Recent commentary views the earnings improvement as encouraging but suggests future upside depends on execution, continued semiconductor investment, and the timing of longer-term opportunities such as co-packaged optics. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. FormFactor Rated Hold

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $150 to $100 and maintained a Hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside at the current valuation. Needham also maintained a Hold rating, citing strong near-term performance but a back-end-loaded growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: A comparative Zacks analysis favored Aehr Test Systems over FormFactor for long-term growth, citing Aehr’s record bookings, AI-related backlog, and expanding burn-in portfolio. FORM vs. AEHR

FormFactor Trading Up 0.8%

FORM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $160.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $258.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,025. The trade was a 54.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404,268.77. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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