Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Hub Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,897 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.37% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,327 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hub Group's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Hub Group is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday. The results and management’s comments on its financial controls, restated results and outlook could provide the next significant catalyst for the shares. Hub Group expected to post earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others, are soliciting investors who purchased HUBG securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, in connection with a pending securities-fraud class action. The allegations concern potentially false or misleading statements about financial reporting, revenue recognition and internal controls; the claims have not been proven. Hagens Berman class action notice
  • Negative Sentiment: The legal notices cite corrective disclosures involving approximately $77 million in understated costs and unreliable financial statements covering 2023–2025. Law firms say the disclosures contributed to a substantial prior share-price decline, increasing potential litigation, restatement and investor-confidence risks for Hub Group. Hub Group securities fraud class action

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hub Group Right Now?

Before you consider Hub Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hub Group wasn't on the list.

While Hub Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines