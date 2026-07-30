Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,897 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.37% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,327 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.31.

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Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Hub Group's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Hub Group is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday. The results and management’s comments on its financial controls, restated results and outlook could provide the next significant catalyst for the shares. Hub Group expected to post earnings

Hub Group is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday. The results and management’s comments on its financial controls, restated results and outlook could provide the next significant catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others, are soliciting investors who purchased HUBG securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, in connection with a pending securities-fraud class action. The allegations concern potentially false or misleading statements about financial reporting, revenue recognition and internal controls; the claims have not been proven. Hagens Berman class action notice

Shareholder law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Kaplan Fox, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others, are soliciting investors who purchased HUBG securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, in connection with a pending securities-fraud class action. The allegations concern potentially false or misleading statements about financial reporting, revenue recognition and internal controls; the claims have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The legal notices cite corrective disclosures involving approximately $77 million in understated costs and unreliable financial statements covering 2023–2025. Law firms say the disclosures contributed to a substantial prior share-price decline, increasing potential litigation, restatement and investor-confidence risks for Hub Group. Hub Group securities fraud class action

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Further Reading

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