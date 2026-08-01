Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,917 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Mark D. Kent bought 14,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $197,626.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $197,626.88. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $713,986.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 331,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,555. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,976,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance is improving: The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Alignment Healthcare Turns Profit

The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance remained broadly in line: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations: Frank R. Cruz, Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg, and Pomerantz publicized inquiries into possible securities-law violations and alleged financial manipulation. The investigations follow an earlier sharp drop in ALHC shares and could create legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty regarding the company’s disclosures. The allegations have not been proven. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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