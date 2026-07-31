Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 140,481 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 621.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,101 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.40% of Horace Mann Educators worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 24.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 390.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 314,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,777.98. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,685 shares of company stock worth $773,088. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

See Also

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