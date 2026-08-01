Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 312.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,321 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 85,120 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of KBR worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,873 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 255,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KBR by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,046,000 after purchasing an additional 284,907 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in KBR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KBR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.83.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 32.55%. KBR's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

More KBR News

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

Positive Sentiment: KBR reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 and revenue of $1.98 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.90 and $1.89 billion, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to $258 million, while net income increased 32% year over year. KBR Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

KBR reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 and revenue of $1.98 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $0.90 and $1.89 billion, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to $258 million, while net income increased 32% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Sustainable Technology Solutions posted a record backlog of approximately $5.5 billion and a 1.5x book-to-bill ratio, supported by awards for ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel and e-fuels projects. Companywide backlog and options totaled $23.0 billion.

Sustainable Technology Solutions posted a record backlog of approximately $5.5 billion and a 1.5x book-to-bill ratio, supported by awards for ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel and e-fuels projects. Companywide backlog and options totaled $23.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $7.9 billion to $8.36 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $3.87 to $4.22, signaling confidence despite a mixed operating environment.

Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of roughly $7.9 billion to $8.36 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $3.87 to $4.22, signaling confidence despite a mixed operating environment. Positive Sentiment: The planned separation of Mission Technology Solutions remains on track for January 4, 2027. KBR also introduced the planned independent company’s name, Trinzic , along with its branding. KBR Unveils Trinzic

The planned separation of Mission Technology Solutions remains on track for January 4, 2027. KBR also introduced the planned independent company’s name, , along with its branding. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target modestly from $50 to $49, still implying substantial potential upside. Two reported insider purchases over the past six months also provide a supportive signal.

Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target modestly from $50 to $49, still implying substantial potential upside. Two reported insider purchases over the past six months also provide a supportive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional positioning remains mixed: several large investors added KBR shares, while others—including Franklin Resources, Morgan Stanley and Boston Partners—reduced holdings.

Analyst and institutional positioning remains mixed: several large investors added KBR shares, while others—including Franklin Resources, Morgan Stanley and Boston Partners—reduced holdings. Negative Sentiment: Investors noted margin pressure in parts of the business, with the quarter’s consolidated net margin at 5.21%. The lower end of the EPS outlook is also below the current consensus estimate of approximately $3.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 43,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,985. This trade represents a 23.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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