Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,110 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,132 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Director Kenda B. Gonzales sold 9,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $323,825.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,416.82. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $127,572.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 114,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,650.60. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,193. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.Perdoceo Education's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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