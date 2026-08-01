Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 985.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,822 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $351,660,000 after acquiring an additional 105,664 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $291.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $315.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.89.

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About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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