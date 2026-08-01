Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 108,364 Shares of Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,629 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 108,364 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.14% of Korn/Ferry International worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $406,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,128,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 5,956.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 229,884 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 226,088 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 414,465 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,181 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KFY alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Korn/Ferry International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korn/Ferry International wasn't on the list.

While Korn/Ferry International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here