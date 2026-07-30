Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,180 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MKS worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MKS by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in MKS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in MKS by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,400,700.50. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $6,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,673,667.80. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.49 and a 52 week high of $447.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average is $284.34.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.MKS's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. MKS's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on MKS from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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