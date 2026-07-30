Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 41,380 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,379 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 41,380 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,559,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,772 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,431,000 after buying an additional 548,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6,626.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,754 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,951,000 after buying an additional 396,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 365.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,101 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 293,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SNX opened at $248.89 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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