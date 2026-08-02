Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 55,915 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 55,915 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $82.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,886,572.40. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,477 shares of company stock worth $5,102,643 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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