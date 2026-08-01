Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 9,368 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,231 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $460,590,000 after acquiring an additional 505,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,262 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,812,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $219,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $199,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $189,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325,162 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.08 and a 52-week high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $242.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.40.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here