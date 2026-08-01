Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $5.13 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.08% and a negative net margin of 64.76%.The company had revenue of $246.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ionis beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, helped by commercial growth despite difficult year-over-year comparisons. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, supporting confidence in the company’s operating trajectory. Zacks Q2 earnings report

Ionis beat Wall Street’s second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, helped by commercial growth despite difficult year-over-year comparisons. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, supporting confidence in the company’s operating trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares for approximately $800,700 on July 30 and another 5,000 shares for $258,000 on July 31. The purchases materially increased his ownership and may be viewed as a signal of confidence in Ionis’s valuation and prospects. SEC insider-trading filing

Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares for approximately $800,700 on July 30 and another 5,000 shares for $258,000 on July 31. The purchases materially increased his ownership and may be viewed as a signal of confidence in Ionis’s valuation and prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $100 to $95 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The reduced target reflects more cautious valuation expectations, but the rating remains bullish. Benzinga analyst report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $100 to $95 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The reduced target reflects more cautious valuation expectations, but the rating remains bullish. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut its target from $125 to $115 but retained a “buy” rating, similarly indicating lower near-term valuation expectations while maintaining a positive view of the stock. StreetInsider analyst report

HC Wainwright cut its target from $125 to $115 but retained a “buy” rating, similarly indicating lower near-term valuation expectations while maintaining a positive view of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of Ionis investors. Although the announcement does not establish wrongdoing, it adds legal and reputational uncertainty and may weigh on sentiment. Pomerantz investor alert

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,571 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,566.89. This represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 10,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $863,681.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $325,535.62. This represents a 72.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 233,163 shares of company stock valued at $18,316,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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