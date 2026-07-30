Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $7.50 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,640 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.17.

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D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 17.13%.

D.R. Horton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for D.R. Horton to $11.98 from $11.39, suggesting the firm expects earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026.

Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for to $11.98 from $11.39, suggesting the firm expects earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a “Market Perform” rating and a $167 price target. Its estimates imply FY2027 EPS of $11.53 and FY2028 EPS of $13.15, but both figures were reduced from previous forecasts.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a “Market Perform” rating and a $167 price target. Its estimates imply FY2027 EPS of $11.53 and FY2028 EPS of $13.15, but both figures were reduced from previous forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.09 from $3.41, lowered FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, and reduced FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28. It also cut its FY2028 forecast to $13.15 from $13.92.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.09 from $3.41, lowered FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, and reduced FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28. It also cut its FY2028 forecast to $13.15 from $13.92. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q4 FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.97 from $3.20 and trimmed FY2026 EPS to $10.41 from $10.49. Its FY2026 forecast is slightly below the current consensus of $10.54 per share. D.R. Horton Trims Yearly Guidance As Housing Demand Cools

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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