Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,519 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.25% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,514,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,752 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $111,601,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,055,017 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $89,848,000 after buying an additional 304,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 2,154,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Werner Enterprises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Werner Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna upgraded Werner from “neutral” to “positive” and set a $44 price target, while Robert W. Baird raised its rating from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $43 target. Both targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Susquehanna upgrade article

Susquehanna upgraded Werner from “neutral” to “positive” and set a $44 price target, while Robert W. Baird raised its rating from “neutral” to “outperform” with a $43 target. Both targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan increased its Werner price target to $39, adding another constructive analyst signal despite the target remaining relatively close to the current share price. JPMorgan raises Werner price target

JPMorgan increased its Werner price target to $39, adding another constructive analyst signal despite the target remaining relatively close to the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks reports that WERN has formed a bullish “hammer” chart pattern and entered technically oversold territory after losing roughly 14.6% over four weeks. Rising earnings-estimate revisions could support a near-term trend reversal. Zacks hammer pattern analysis

Zacks reports that WERN has formed a bullish “hammer” chart pattern and entered technically oversold territory after losing roughly 14.6% over four weeks. Rising earnings-estimate revisions could support a near-term trend reversal. Positive Sentiment: Werner’s CEO expressed optimism that crackdowns on “shadow capacity” could reduce unfair or underreported trucking capacity, potentially improving freight pricing and utilization. Werner CEO capacity comments

Werner’s CEO expressed optimism that crackdowns on “shadow capacity” could reduce unfair or underreported trucking capacity, potentially improving freight pricing and utilization. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target to $41, although the revised target remains above recent trading levels. TD Cowen lowers Werner price target

TD Cowen lowered its price target to $41, although the revised target remains above recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Werner’s latest quarter included an earnings-per-share miss and revenue below consensus expectations, which highlights continuing operating pressure despite year-over-year revenue growth. The company also reported a negative net margin. Werner Q2 2026 earnings call summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Werner Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.68%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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