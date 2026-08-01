Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,064 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Leonardo DRS News

Here are the key news stories impacting Leonardo DRS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Leonardo DRS 2026 Guidance and Raft Acquisition

Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and bookings support future growth: Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs.

Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs. Positive Sentiment: Raft acquisition expands software capabilities: DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Leonardo DRS Signs Agreement to Acquire Raft

DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 from $48 but retained a Neutral rating. The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Benzinga Price Target Update

The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition execution and funding remain risks: Raft is expected to require substantial capital, and the transaction faces closing, integration, regulatory, and potential debt-related risks. Management’s 2026 guidance excludes Raft’s contribution.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ DRS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,577,780.80. This trade represents a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Baylouny sold 36,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,665,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,606.45. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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