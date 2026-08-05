Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,100 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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