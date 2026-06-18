Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. Buys 3,333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 303.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,616 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 897,067 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $281,500,000 after acquiring an additional 286,867 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 634,752 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 616,855 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,459,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.4%

GOOG stock opened at $362.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.98 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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