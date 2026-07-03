EJMK Ventures LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

EJMK Ventures LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Reuters: Tesla posts stronger-than-expected Q2 deliveries as Europe sales improve

Tesla’s Q2 deliveries beat expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing that the company’s automotive business is regaining momentum. Positive Sentiment: U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Reuters: U.S. closes 2022 probe into 695,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking

U.S. regulators closed a probe into Tesla’s braking issue, removing one overhang tied to safety concerns. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Reuters: Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L in US to boost sales

Tesla launched a six-seater long-wheelbase Model Y in the U.S. to support sales after the loss of a key tax credit, which could help broaden demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk.

Analysts remain split: some raised earnings estimates and price targets, but several maintained Hold/neutral views, citing valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers.

Multiple reports say the stock is selling off because investors are focused on margin and profitability concerns rather than the delivery beat, implying the market had already priced in strong numbers. Negative Sentiment: Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand.

Safety headlines remain a drag, including a fatal Tesla Semi crash in Nevada and a Texas manslaughter charge tied to a Tesla using driver-assistance features, which could renew scrutiny of Tesla’s technology and brand. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a bearish bet against Tesla, adding another headline that may be pressuring sentiment.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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