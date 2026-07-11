Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 12,793 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 2.4%

INTC stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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