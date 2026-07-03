Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 235.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,526 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.6% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. AT&T stock’s bad week just keeps getting worse

AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares.

Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story.

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Oppenheimer downgrades AT&T stock on SpaceX threat

Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also noted recent weakness in AT&T alongside Verizon as telecom investors digest the possibility of new satellite-based competition.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here