Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 22,002 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,378 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation.

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy, signaling slightly better earnings expectations and supporting the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Article Title

Zacks highlighted that NextEra’s long-term power purchase agreements, renewable energy backlog, and partnerships with Google Cloud and Meta improve earnings visibility as demand for clean power rises. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Article Title

Coverage tied NextEra to the AI infrastructure trade, arguing that its recent Dominion deal could position it as a key provider of power and infrastructure for data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors.

Investor-interest articles also pointed to billionaire Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital naming NextEra among top stocks to buy, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to large institutional and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in.

Several articles were largely commentary pieces asking whether the market is expecting too much from the stock, suggesting debate remains over how much of the growth story is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap noted the shares had a modest pullback in the prior session, showing that short-term volatility is still present even with the longer-term bullish thesis intact.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here