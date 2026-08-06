Eley Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,402 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Eley Financial Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 89,299 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 118,966 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.67 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day moving average is $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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