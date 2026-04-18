e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,945 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 936,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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