Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,284 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 249,049 shares of the company's stock worth $267,207,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $941.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $993.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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