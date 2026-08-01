Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,044.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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