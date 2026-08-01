Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $87,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,055,025 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,464,000 after acquiring an additional 454,549 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,044.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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