Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 249,049 shares of the company's stock worth $267,207,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company's stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company's stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $941.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $993.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $909.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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