Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,185 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $941.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $993.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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