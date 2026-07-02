Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,192.16 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,053.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,025.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile.

Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts.

Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region.

Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region. Negative Sentiment: There was also fresh concern over China patent risk, including a report that Hybio filed what was described as the first generic challenge to Lilly’s tirzepatide patents, raising the possibility of future competition or legal friction around a key blockbuster drug.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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