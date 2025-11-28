Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $256,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company's stock worth $29,140,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $882.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.01. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

