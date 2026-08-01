EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,827 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 19,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of EMCOR Group worth $86,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $799.83 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $564.92 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $801.11 and a 200-day moving average of $787.78.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 7.74%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and major earnings beat: Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. EMCOR Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose nearly 20% year over year to a record $5.15 billion, while EPS of $9.06 exceeded the $7.23 consensus estimate and increased from $6.72 a year earlier. Broad-based growth and improved margins strengthened the results. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 outlook: EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. EME Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

EMCOR raised its full-year EPS guidance to $32.00–$33.25, well above the approximately $29.31 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $20.0–$20.5 billion versus expectations near $19.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand and backlog support growth: Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. EME Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong demand from data-center construction, a record backlog and broad-based activity across the business, providing visibility into future revenue and helping drive the upgraded outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Acquisition strategy remains a potential catalyst: EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. EMCOR Group Seeking Acquisitions

EMCOR is reportedly seeking additional acquisitions, which could expand capabilities and growth but also introduces integration and capital-allocation considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit near-term upside: The shares trade at roughly 27 times earnings after a substantial advance over the past year, increasing the market’s expectations and the risk of profit-taking despite the strong operating performance. EMCOR Valuation Attention

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here