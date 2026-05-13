Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $10.47 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,101 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 57,759 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 20.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,093,262.23. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.0%

TRU stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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