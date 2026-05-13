Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,676 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at $29,346,033.41. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s latest quarter showed record revenue of about $200 million, a 63%+ year-over-year increase, alongside a record backlog of $2.2 billion and stronger-than-expected Q2 guidance, reinforcing confidence in future growth.

Rocket Lab’s latest quarter showed record revenue of about $200 million, a 63%+ year-over-year increase, alongside a record backlog of $2.2 billion and stronger-than-expected Q2 guidance, reinforcing confidence in future growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising price targets after the earnings beat, with Needham boosting its target to $120 and maintaining a Buy rating, which has added momentum to the stock. Article Title

Analysts have been raising price targets after the earnings beat, with Needham boosting its target to $120 and maintaining a Buy rating, which has added momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: New contract wins, including Rocket Lab’s largest launch contract ever and a $30 million Anduril deal, are supporting the view that the company is converting its space platform into real, contracted revenue.

New contract wins, including Rocket Lab’s largest launch contract ever and a $30 million Anduril deal, are supporting the view that the company is converting its space platform into real, contracted revenue. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO speculation is also helping sentiment toward publicly traded space stocks, and Rocket Lab is seen as the closest listed pure-play rival, making it a likely beneficiary of investor interest.

SpaceX IPO speculation is also helping sentiment toward publicly traded space stocks, and Rocket Lab is seen as the closest listed pure-play rival, making it a likely beneficiary of investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary warns that after a huge run-up, RKLB may be extended in the short term and could pause or consolidate before its next move higher.

Some recent commentary warns that after a huge run-up, RKLB may be extended in the short term and could pause or consolidate before its next move higher. Negative Sentiment: One article notes that Rocket Lab’s Neutron development risk and supply-chain constraints could delay backlog conversion and revenue timing, which could temper enthusiasm after the sharp rally.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.38 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here