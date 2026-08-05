Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 119,822 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Free Report) by 555.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,377 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.52% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $910.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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