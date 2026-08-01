Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 126,550 Shares of Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,072 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kohl's worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 744,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company's stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kohl's by 107.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,980,000 after buying an additional 1,286,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,796,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kohl's from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl's presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl's Price Performance

Kohl's stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kohl's Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Kohl's's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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