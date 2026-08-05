Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 17,393 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $167.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wintrust Financial's payout ratio is 17.67%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Wintrust Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wintrust Financial wasn't on the list.

While Wintrust Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here