Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 619,098 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.00% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 284,778 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 885,967 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,181 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 425,322 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. Capital Southwest's dividend payout ratio is 122.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.20.

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About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Further Reading

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