Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,391 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Simmons First National worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the bank's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,075 shares of the bank's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the bank's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 32.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Simmons First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.32%. The company's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio is -33.99%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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