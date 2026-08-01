Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,944,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $367.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.05.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE HLT opened at $320.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $334.14 and its 200 day moving average is $319.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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